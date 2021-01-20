The Cheesecake Factory coming to Huntsville

The rumors that a much-desired restaurant is coming to Huntsville are true.

Yes, The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Huntsville.

Company representative confirmed the news to WAAY 31 on Wednesday.

The restaurant will be located in Bridge Street Town Centre.

Currently, only Birmingham is home to one of the restaurants.

An opening date for the Huntsville location has not been announced, but more details are expected to be released next week. We’ll let you know more as soon as we find out.

Until then, check out the restaurant’s menu HERE and let your mouth water.