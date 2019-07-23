Clear

The Boppy Company recalling infant head and neck support accessory because of suffocation hazard

Photo: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/the-boppy-company-recalls-infant-head-and-neck-support-accessories-due-to-suffocation

If you have this product, call The Boppy Company for a full refund.

The Boppy Company is recalling one of its items because of a suffocation hazard.

The infant head and neck support accessory is recalled because it can be overstuffed and cause the infant's head to be tilted too far forward. There have been three reports of this happening, but no injuries were reported.

If you have this product, call The Boppy Company for a full refund. For more information, click here.

