The Boppy Company is recalling one of its items because of a suffocation hazard.
The infant head and neck support accessory is recalled because it can be overstuffed and cause the infant's head to be tilted too far forward. There have been three reports of this happening, but no injuries were reported.
If you have this product, call The Boppy Company for a full refund. For more information, click here.
Related Content
- The Boppy Company recalling infant head and neck support accessory because of suffocation hazard
- Infant Ibuprofen recall expanded for dosage concerns
- OshKosh B'gosh recalls 38,000 quilted jackets because of choking hazard
- Vernado Air recalls space heaters due to fire hazards
- Polaris recalling recreational vehicle because of crash hazard
- Amazon recalls almost 400,000 space heaters for fire, burn hazards
- Spotting hazardous trees
- Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar recalled
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
- Check your pantry: Several brands of buns and rolls are recalled because of a choking hazard
Scroll for more content...