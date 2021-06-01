The Best and Brightest Initiative aimed at helping STEM graduates in Decatur

The Best and Brightest Initiative invests in young adults who are looking to work within STEM.

The company will give $3,000 to help pay back student loans each year that a person lives in Decatur. The organization's director, John Joseph, said you have to live in Decatur city limits, but an individual in the program can work anywhere in the country.

"We will help you find a mentor, we will help you connect with employers," said Joseph. "If you’re interested in a certain cause, will put you on the board where the decisions are being made," said Joseph.

The program allows young adults to network and grow. Von Bryan lives in Decatur and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2017. Bryan said the program has helped him professionally and now he works as a design engineer.

"I came up here knowing nobody, now I feel like I’ve found a circle of friends, a niche professionally that I fill," said Bryan.

Joseph said the program works to support young adults in their everyday lives.

"We don’t just send you a check and wish you the best," said Joseph. "We’re in touch with you, we’re investing in you."

The Best and Brightest Initiative is currently looking for applicants who graduated college and studied within STEM.

Joseph said the programing is looking to grow in the near future.

"You think of media and entertainment, you think about entrepreneurs, there’s a whole lot of other people we’d like to bring here," said Joseph. "This remains a vibrant community and an exciting place people are coming and feeling like it matters they’re here."