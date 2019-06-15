The Artist behind the Big Al and Aubie drawing

Johnny Sharp has lived in Huntsville his entire life, so growing up he had to choose, Auburn or Alabama, and when asked by WAAY 31 he said he was born and raised an Alabama Crimson Tide fan. But he couldn't sit back and watch as hardship rolled through the city of Auburn.

"I knew things had been tough there with the police tragedy that had happened the week before and then I heard about the news about Rod Bramblett and his wife," Sharp said. "I just said that's been a really tough week for Auburn and I just wanted to show something to let them know we were thinking about them as Alabama fans and just as the state that we were with them, that's why I created that."

Sharp took out his sketch book and drew the universities two mascots, Alabama's Big Al, and Auburn's Aubie, sitting on a bench with their backs turned and Big Al with his arm around Aubie.

"I thought about and I wanted the mascots. It's more touching from behind and I thought it would just be better this way," Sharp said. "They're both so easily recognizable that you could tell from behind. I just thoguht it would be much better like that. It's much simpler. I didn't want to put any words on it. I thought that told the story right there."

Sharp posted the drawing on Facebook, with the caption, "For all my Auburn friends #rodbramblett #officerbuechner."

"People are saying, 'Man, this is great.' 'I really appreciate this.' A lot of Auburn fans said they've identified with Aubie in the picture. They felt sad and it was nice to see that someone cared and and that really meant a lot to me. That meant a great deal to me."

Sharp also wants people to know.

"It is at the end of the just a game, and we're all family, we're all co-workers, we're all friends, and we all want the same things."