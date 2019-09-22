The Ark was incorporated as a non-profit, no kill animal shelter on March 6, 1990 in Huntsville Alabama by Nina Beal as a way to respond to animals with need of assistance in our community.
For the past 27 years, we have worked with our city to help improve the living conditions of homeless animals through rescue and rehabilitation. Through our efforts, we have developed a proud mission statement:
- To rescue and provide homes to as many in-need animals as we are capable of
- To provide veterinary care for each animal, including spaying/neutering before adoption
- To maintain a no kill policy except for reasons of mercy or dangerous temperament
- To promote humane treatment of animals through a humane education program
Upon rescue, the Ark provides all shelter needs and veterinarian preventatives to include: juvenile spay/neuter, shelter, food and a loving “at home” environment for rescued animals, as they wait to be adopted into a new loving home.
We refrain from using a euthanizing process unless a dangerous temperament is found in an animal, or a dire mercy case is needed. Working with local television and radio programs, we also have strive to continuously educate on proper shelter practices.
The Ark operates solely on donations and fundraisers, receiving no city, county, state or federal funding. We operate solely through our dedicated staff and volunteers of our city! It is a testament to the heart and passion in our community that we have served strongly for the past 27 years and continue to do so! If not for caring citizens, the Ark could not operate.
"Saving an animal may not change the world, but it sure changes the world that animal."
Related Content
- The Ark Needy Paws Telethon 2019
- The Ark Needy Paws Telethon on WAAY-TV
- Hurricane Michael Relief Telethon
- Sound the Alarm telethon giving away free smoke detectors
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- Thieves clean out food pantry that’s fed the needy for 60-years
- Denver is rounding up its Canada geese -- to turn them into food for the needy
- Denver is rounding up its Canada geese -- to turn them into food for the needy
- North Alabamians donate thousands for local charity during WAAY 31 telethon
- WAAY 31 hosts Sound the Alarm telethon with American Red Cross