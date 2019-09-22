The Ark Needy Paws Telethon 2019

The Ark was incorporated as a non-profit, no kill animal shelter on March 6, 1990 in Huntsville Alabama by Nina Beal as a way to respond to animals with need of assistance in our community.

For the past 27 years, we have worked with our city to help improve the living conditions of homeless animals through rescue and rehabilitation. Through our efforts, we have developed a proud mission statement:

To rescue and provide homes to as many in-need animals as we are capable of

To provide veterinary care for each animal, including spaying/neutering before adoption

To maintain a no kill policy except for reasons of mercy or dangerous temperament

To promote humane treatment of animals through a humane education program

Upon rescue, the Ark provides all shelter needs and veterinarian preventatives to include: juvenile spay/neuter, shelter, food and a loving “at home” environment for rescued animals, as they wait to be adopted into a new loving home.

We refrain from using a euthanizing process unless a dangerous temperament is found in an animal, or a dire mercy case is needed. Working with local television and radio programs, we also have strive to continuously educate on proper shelter practices.

The Ark operates solely on donations and fundraisers, receiving no city, county, state or federal funding. We operate solely through our dedicated staff and volunteers of our city! It is a testament to the heart and passion in our community that we have served strongly for the past 27 years and continue to do so! If not for caring citizens, the Ark could not operate.

"Saving an animal may not change the world, but it sure changes the world that animal."