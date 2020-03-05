The American Red Cross kicks-off Sound the Alarm on WAAY

So far in 2020, there have been 26 deaths in Alabama due to house fires. The North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross, along with volunteers across the area will be participating in Sound the Alarm. On March 17th, WAAY 31 will host an Alarm-A-Thon where volunteers from the Red Cross, Alabama A&M and various community leaders will be signing people up to participate in the program. Sound the Alarm will begin on April 18th.

The Campaign aims to reduce fire deaths and injuries by providing free smoke alarms. Vollunteers will go door-to-door with community partners to install the free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans.

This is part of a nation-wide campaign for the American Red Cross. The Sound the Alarm home fire safety campaign installs free smoke alarms in cities across the country.

To get registered to have a free smoke alarm installed in your home, tune in to WAAY 31 on Tuesday, March 17th for directions. For information on how to volunteer with the Sound the Alarm campaign, go to the North Alabama Red Cross page online.