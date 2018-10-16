Clear

I-Team: Alabama Parole Board cancels hearings following meeting with Gov. Ivey

The Alabama Parole Board has canceled all parole hearings for the rest of the week because of Governor Ivey's executive order.

The Alabama Parole Board has canceled all parole hearings for the rest of the week.

According to the board, Governor Ivey's executive order, which she issued Monday after meeting with the board, is the reason the hearings have been cancelled. The board said they needed time to go over the docket to make sure that no early parole hearings were on it. 

On Monday, Ivey shuffled the power structure of the parole board by replacing Chairman Clifford Walker with Lyn Head, one of the other two board members.

WAAY 31 was on the scene and there were people being turned away. Some of these families drove from hours away for these hearings and were given no notice of cancellation until they arrived. 

