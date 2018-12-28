Several cases of Hepatitis A are now being investigated in DeKalb County

The Alabama Department of Public Health is now investigating several cases of Hepatitis A in DeKalb County. District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers said they are expanding their vaccination efforts to at-risk populations in DeKalb County.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Hepatitis A outbreak in Jackson County, which may have spread to nearby counties.

A vaccine exists that can reduce the risk of developing Hepatitis A. Health officials say homeless persons, illegal substance users and men with same sex partners are the most at risk to contract Hepatitis A, which can spread easily among unvaccinated persons.

Dr. Landers said the vaccines will begin in DeKalb County either Friday or on Monday. Those vaccinations have already began in Jackson County. They will continue to work with medical providers in surrounding counties.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and use measures to prevent spreading the foodborne illness that can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that is not lifelong like other forms of Hepatitis.