Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Aeolians celebrate Grammy recognitions despite no final nominations

An alumnus of the world renowned choir did get nominated for a Grammy on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 8:15 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 9:58 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday and included a number of expected names.

Beyoncé led the way with nine nominations, including song and record of the year. There were also some names familiar to north Alabama.

Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand leads The Aeolians in their final rehearsal before the Grammy nominations. The gathering was also the last for the choir before the end of the semester. Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand leads The Aeolians in their final rehearsal before the Grammy nominations. The gathering was also the last for the choir before the end of the semester.

Athens native Brittany Howard received a personal best five nominations and Muscle Shoals natives The Secret Sisters also got a nod for Best Folk Album. 

However, after making it onto the first round ballot for its first studio-produced album, The Aeolians of Oakwood University did not receive any nominations from the Recording Academy.

The world renowned choir was being considered for the categories of Best Engineered Album, Classical; Producer of the Year, Classical; and Best Choral Performance. 

Nevertheless, Aeolians director, Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand, said he was unwavering in his pride for what the students accomplished.

"For it to be our first album of this magnitude and to go straight to the nomination list is like, wow. That for me is a victory in itself," he said.

Dr. Ferdinand has served as the director of The Aeolians since 2008 and has traveled the world with the choir. He partnered with producer and fellow Oakwood alumnus Stephen Murphy to create the album.

"We're just happy that so many eyes got on the project. Quincy Jones was on social media pushing the album and Jacob Collier and friends that we have that have worked with us and heard our work. So, that's validation for me," Dr. Ferdinand said.

10-time Grammy-nominee and five-time winner Mervyn Warren spoke with WAAY 31 the night before the nominations were announced. Warren, a former Aeolian and original member of the Grammy-winning group Take 6, said he enjoyed the fresh sound that the 2020 album "The Aeolians" brought to the group.

"I enjoyed that it was surprising to me, as opposed to hitting play and having it sound exactly like it was when I was there. And there's no reason that it has to," he said.

Warren has been involved with vocal groups since he was 10-years-old and was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in January.

Fellow alumna and two-time Grammy-nominee Angela Brown was also ecstatic to hear how well her alma mater had done in 2020. She will return to Alabama remotely this coming January with a virtual rendition of her show "Opera... From a Sistah's Point of View." 

Brown pointed to her time at Oakwood as helping shape her as a vocalist.

"For them to be able to continue to move on and create beautiful music that means something to the public now and still have that historic name, go on Aeolians of Oakwood University! I'm very proud of you and proud to have been part of the family," Brown said.

The album, "The Aeolians," was released in August of this year, but Dr. Ferdinand said the work on it began in mid-2019. That was just a couple months after the choir was involved in a fiery bus crash while en route to a performance in San Francisco. 

They went onto perform that weekend, but that experience changed those, like Stephen Murphy, who experienced it first hand.

"It was just a life-changing experience. An experience that puts life in perspective, you know what I mean? And just the same as this pandemic that we're in, it causes you to slow down and enjoy the present moments," Murphy said.

The choir met for the last time this semester on Friday. Their socially-distant, masked rehearsal was special for many students since the pandemic has brought quite a bit of uncertainty this year.

"Having this last rehearsal has been nice, just to see everyone's faces one last time cause you never know what could happen over the break. And I'm just hoping that everyone stays safe and I can't wait to see them next semester," said junior Emerald Austin.

Even though the choir won't reunite next semester as the Grammy nominated Aeolians, both members and the director know that there is much more to look forward to in the legacy of the legendary choir.

"It had to start before us, generations back, and you know, the work ethic and the conviction and singing what you believe, it all had to be passed down to us. We needed to see it in order to believe it, you know, from generations before," said recent graduate Clinton Garrison.

Dr. Ferdinand believes when people listen to the album, they will get a sense of the longevity that led them to this moment.

"Hopefully, when they hear the entire album and get to that last song, they will sense a sense of beauty and a sense of purpose and hopefully, people will want to live their lives and think, 'Ok, I've got to leave some sort of impact on the world,'" he said.

There was some good news on Tuesday for the Aeolian family though. Alumnus Alvin Chea was nominated alongside Jarrett Johnson for their rendition of "Life Every Voice and Sing." 

Posted by The Aeolians on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 236865

Reported Deaths: 3472
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31043491
Mobile19446360
Tuscaloosa12684150
Madison12528146
Montgomery12122235
Shelby992276
Baldwin837684
Lee759765
Morgan626247
Calhoun6049113
Etowah600564
Marshall596153
Houston510838
DeKalb469635
Cullman421136
Limestone408844
St. Clair403955
Elmore398961
Lauderdale387253
Walker356199
Talladega339044
Jackson302524
Colbert297641
Blount282236
Autauga266139
Franklin246233
Coffee236615
Dale228454
Dallas222331
Russell21923
Chilton218537
Covington215933
Escambia196931
Tallapoosa171790
Chambers171448
Pike156014
Clarke155319
Marion135535
Winston126623
Lawrence123936
Geneva11848
Pickens117618
Marengo117424
Barbour116710
Bibb115717
Butler114341
Randolph100321
Cherokee99624
Hale93231
Washington89918
Clay89623
Fayette86216
Henry8436
Lowndes78929
Monroe77911
Cleburne75614
Macon71720
Crenshaw70330
Bullock69019
Conecuh68214
Perry6726
Lamar6337
Wilcox62818
Sumter56222
Choctaw41813
Greene41317
Coosa3144
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 345916

Reported Deaths: 4372
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45850645
Davidson40834409
Knox17686142
Rutherford16918153
Hamilton15944139
Williamson1068176
Sumner9163134
Wilson705076
Out of TN692847
Montgomery623582
Sullivan612491
Putnam573779
Washington5609101
Maury556661
Blount518055
Madison5112107
Unassigned493018
Bradley484533
Sevier469131
Robertson357751
Tipton349138
Hamblen332258
Dyer309349
Gibson302663
Greene287871
Anderson274427
Dickson274232
Coffee263941
Bedford256428
Carter255053
Obion252849
Lawrence251532
Cumberland243535
McMinn234755
Warren227118
Hardeman220937
Roane220626
Loudon218518
Jefferson216431
Fayette214838
Weakley208035
Lauderdale200322
Monroe200042
Franklin194232
Trousdale189712
Hawkins182334
Wayne181210
Henderson178532
Macon177027
Hardin172625
White167418
Marshall165818
Carroll164434
Haywood159530
Rhea156730
Cocke155528
Overton150834
Cheatham149416
Campbell148322
Lincoln147113
Henry145017
Smith138419
Johnson137621
McNairy137533
Giles136044
Fentress117120
Lake11525
Bledsoe11395
Hickman112017
Crockett111025
DeKalb109121
Marion104017
Chester99419
Scott9667
Grainger92915
Decatur91613
Unicoi79125
Benton76415
Claiborne7539
Grundy74214
Lewis71914
Cannon7133
Union6945
Morgan6796
Jackson66410
Humphreys6617
Polk63714
Houston57620
Stewart56914
Clay52818
Sequatchie5015
Meigs46112
Perry46120
Moore3702
Pickett36713
Van Buren3422
Hancock1473

Most Popular Stories

Community Events