The 80s are here to stay a while

A warm front brought a wind shift and as it exited North Alabama, it took the showers with it. While we'll still have some lingering cloud cover, it'll be mainly dry tonight and beyond. Lows only drop to near 60 tonight, which is pretty seasonable. Highs Thursday make it into the lower 80s under and partly cloudy sky. While most of us will stay dry, some data sources are indicating an afternoon pop up shower or storm, which will be the case again Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances are a bit higher Sunday and Monday with an approaching cold front. By the end of the weekend, we'll have highs in the upper 80s! The cold front passes Sunday night into Monday, but it won't bring a hit of cold weather. Instead, it'll knock temperatures into the lower 80s for highs with lows back into the 50s. Rain totals with the front are meager, too. Most spots will pick up less than a tenth of an inch.