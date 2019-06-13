'That's why I was sent there:’ Man who found body of missing Wheeler Lake boater hopes family has closure

Rescue crews brought in the body of a missing boater Thursday on Wheeler Lake, near river Mile Marker 291.

The search was in its second day, before a fisherman spotted the body of Derek Lane around 8 a.m. on the Athens side of Wheeler Lake.

WAAY 31 spoke with two people, one who says he's the fisherman that found the body and another who said he just hopes this brings the family closure.

Lane either jumped or fell into Wheeler Lake Tuesday night while boating with a friend, and he never resurfaced. Rescue crews say it was a fisherman, Raymond Dougherty, who found the body.

"I hadn't even fished 10 minutes when I rounded the curb and saw him, the torso in the water," said Dougherty. "I knew what it was. It wasn't fun, but I feel like you're put in places for the good of others."

Joseph McAbbe said he watched as crews searched for the body of 56-year-old Derek Lane.

"They come pull up the police and everybody. All the sudden, they had a body bag," said McAbbe.

Both Dougherty and McAbbe said they're just glad the search is over.

"The family can go ahead and have closure, and that was a good thing," said Dougherty. "I really feel...that was why I was sent there this morning."

We're still waiting to learn what led up to Lane's death. Right now, his family is asking for privacy.

"They wanted to find that body, just so the family could have some peace," said McAbbe.