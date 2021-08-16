'It's a slap in the face:' Father who lost his son in Afghanistan can't understand why troops are pulling out

Over two thousand U.S. soldiers have given their lives over the past 20 years to fight the war on terror in Afghanistan. But now that troops are leaving, one father who lost his son is worried history might repeat itself.

"To see us just walk out of Afghanistan and just turn it over to the Taliban is just something I can't understand," says Johnny Spann from Winfield, Alabama.

Spann is still trying to understand the reason behind troops leaving Afghanistan.

"All the things that happened in these last 20 years, it seems like it's just being forgotten," says Spann.

He feels like the United States is not only betraying the many men and women who lost their lives, but the Afghan citizens as well.

"It's a slap in the face, a stab in the back for us to say, 'well that's good guys, we lost so many people and now we're going to pull out'," says Spann.

Of the many lives lost, his son, Mike, was the first American killed while in Afghanistan.

"Mike knew the consequences that could happen, I think he knew he could lose his life. And he knew it the whole time. And I think all the other guys knew that, you don't go into a war without somebody getting killed," says Spann.

He's worried our country is now even more vulnerable than when his son left for Afghanistan twenty years ago.

Spann says, "America is more vulnerable, I feel like it's only a matter of time before they're going to start attacking us again."

He adds that the United States is not only putting our citizens in danger, but the Afghan citizens we promised to protect.

"Are we just going to let those folks, (say) well bye, I'm sorry, we tried. That's not America, we don't do that kind of stuff," says Spann.

Spann says he'll always be a proud American, just like his son and all of the people who lost their lives fighting in Afghanistan. However, right now, he's "ashamed of the leadership in our country."