"That is such a huge sacrifice but I’m so proud of that," said the wife of a fallen HPD officer

The names of over 700 fallen officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Thursday evening, including Officer Billy Clardy III with the Huntsville Police Department.

Friday morning, the Huntsville Police Department read off the names of their 12 officers who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

The wife of the fallen officer, Eric Freeman, explained to WAAY 31 what it's like hearing her husband's name on the list.

Leslie Freeman said it doesn't get any easier hearing her husband's name read aloud. No matter how difficult it may be, she said it's crucial to have these memorials so people can remember the sacrifices that were made to keep everyone safe.

“It takes you back instantly to that moment of all that happened, but there’s a sense of pride in it," she said.

Officer Freeman died in the line of duty back in December of 2007. He was responding to a car accident, but ultimately was shot and died from his injuries the next day.

"He knew the risk of the job and he was willing to go out and protect this community and others beyond just his family and himself," said Leslie. "I mean, that is such a huge sacrifice but I’m so proud of that.”

With the shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt., Nick Risner, Leslie said it's frustrating that another family has to go through this.

She said officers, like Risner and her husband, don't risk their lives every day for the money, they do it because they love their community.

"They do it for people they’ve never met, they do it for people that love them, they do it for people that hate them, and the fact that people do this to officers for seamless, you know, un-understandable reasons, it creates an anger, and I don’t understand. I can’t comprehend that," said Leslie.

Other families of the fallen officers came to the memorial. As one could expect, it was very emotional hearing their loved ones' names.

However, they said they're thankful that HPD continues to honor the fallen officers no matter how long it's been.

Leslie wanted to remind other families that it's OK to ask for some support if you've lost a loved one in the line of duty.

“Lean on your department, lean on the men and women of that department because you’re hurt, yes, completely understand, but they’re hurting also," she said. "They have lost a brother. Come together and lean on one another."