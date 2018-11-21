Thanksgiving sunshine will be followed by Black Friday Rain

Travel weather looks good across the Tennessee Valley and the rest of the Deep South. You're not likely to encounter any weather-related problems for your late road travels for Thanksgiving. If you are expecting flights in from the Northeast around New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, or from the west around San Francisco, those flights may be a bit late arriving. Many flights have been canceled or delayed in those regions due to high winds either near the ground or just above the ground.

This evening will be chilly, so if you have guests in from out of town and you'll be out and about you'll need jackets. Temperatures will drop through the 40s beneath a clear sky. Expect lows in the low-to-mid 30s by Thanksgiving morning. Thanksgiving Day will be mainly sunny with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will climb from 30s in the morning through the 40s and 50s and to almost 60 by noon. The afternoon will warm into the 60s.

New data Wednesday afternoon shows some shifting in the arrival of the rain on Friday. We told you before to expect rain to increase Friday afternoon. The rain's arrival is trending later. Clouds will increase during the day, and you still may encounter a stray shower after 2 PM. Rain will really ramp up between 6 PM and midnight, spreading from west to east across the Tennessee Valley. It will fall through Saturday morning, ending between 6 AM and 9 AM.