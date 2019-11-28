Thanksgiving presents different challenges for firefighers

"Its been pretty quiet but things could change at any minute," said Nash.

Captain Shane Nash with the Albertville fire department told me thanksgiving means a whole new set of calls for them.

"Usually we will answer a lot of alarm calls where somebody maybe left something in their oven too long, set their smoke detectors off," said Nash.

Cooking fires are one of the main concerns for firefighters this holiday, but Nash says they'll also get a lot of medical calls.

"Usually they haven't seen grandmother in a while...So we went to see her today and maybe she's not doing as well as she used to so usually we'll go out and check on folks make sure they're alright," said Nash.

In the meantime the firefighters have the change to chow down on thanksgiving favorites. All this food was delivered from local churches, including Lifepoint Church where this station responded to a fire that severely damaged the building earlier this year.

"All day long there will be somebody knocking on the door and bringing us something. We greatly appreciate the community and their support," said Nash.