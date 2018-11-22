Thanksgiving meals served to about 1,000 people in Huntsville

Hundreds of meals have been served to people in Huntsville who had nowhere to spend Thanksgiving. The Downtown Rescue Mission served up a traditional Thanksgiving feast to anyone in the community who stopped by.

Cameron Boyle said he's lived in the Tennessee Valley his entire life. This year, for the first time, he relied on the Downtown Rescue Mission to provide a Thanksgiving meal.

"It made you feel like you're back at home. Turkey, stuffing and all the sides it's like something mom would cook," he said.

Volunteers filled the mission to serve meals.

"We have a lot of volunteers and their families and that just shows the love of the community. They're coming in and helping us on their Thanksgiving day and providing for us and serving meals. You didn't have to get up and get anything it was really good," Boyle added.

Longtime volunteer Clarence Roberts said he's served holiday meals for almost 15 years, and people like Cameron are what keeps him coming back to help.

"It's just the look on their faces. They have a nice hot meal to eat. That's all the joy i need to see in their faces," Roberts explained.

Boyle has been in a program at the Mission for the last two months working to turn his life around.

"I was addicted to opioids for quite a long time and I've been in a few treatment centers before. This last go around was probably the worst. I needed some change in my life," he explained.

He's thankful for not only the Thanksgiving meal, but also the help the Mission has provided him with. The Downtown Rescue Mission served about 1,000 meals total and opened their doors to the entire community on Thanksgiving.