Thankful Weather For Thanksgiving

The weather will be mild, sunny and dry across the Valley.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 4:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Skies will be shining bright today across the Valley for Thanksgiving! Highs will reach the low 60s and we will stay dry all day. 

If you are going to be heading out shopping early Friday morning you won't have to deal with any rain. However, it will be quite chilly with temperatures in the low 40s from 12 a.m. until 8 a.m.. 

We are tracking some rain in the forecast that will come in spurts. The first round will move in Friday night but clear out by 9-12 a.m. Saturday morning. The next batch will arrive late Sunday afternoon but clear out by 6 a.m. Monday morning. 

