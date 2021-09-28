Clear

Texas woman charged in Decatur murder

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond

The victim was found shot July 13

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 9:59 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Decatur police have charged a Texas woman with capital murder in the death of Rodney Fossett.

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth was located by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 27 and extradited to Decatur on Sunday, according to the Decatur Police Department. She was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Fossett was found with multiple gunshot wounds on July 13. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died Aug. 5.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd also has been charged with capital murder in Fossett’s death. Boyd was caught by Marshals in Tarrant County, Texas, on Aug. 6 and extradited to Decatur.

