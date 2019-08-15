Texas want Johnson Space Flight Center to lead lander program

Congressmen from Texas wrote a letter to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine saying Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston should lead the lunar lander project over Marshall.
The 3 congressmen, including U.S. senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, said Texas has served as the lead center for years, and should be in charge again for Artemis.
You can read the full letter here.
They're asking Bridenstine to hold an official briefing before making an official announcement. He's expected to outline Marshall's role in the Artemis mission on Friday in Huntsville. Representative Brian Babin, who was one of the congressmen on the letter, will also be in attendance.
WAAY 31 will be at that announcement. We'll bring you updates both on air and online.
