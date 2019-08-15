Clear

Texas want Johnson Space Flight Center to lead lander program

Three congressmen from Texas wrote a letter to the NASA administrator saying Jonson Space Flight Center should lead the lunar lander project over Marshall.

Congressmen from Texas wrote a letter to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine saying Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston should lead the lunar lander project over Marshall.

The 3 congressmen, including U.S. senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, said Texas has served as the lead center for years, and should be in charge again for Artemis.

They're asking Bridenstine to hold an official briefing before making an official announcement. He's expected to outline Marshall's role in the Artemis mission on Friday in Huntsville. Representative Brian Babin, who was one of the congressmen on the letter, will also be in attendance. 

