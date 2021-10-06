Clear
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

Timothy George Simpkins

An unknown suspect apparently shot multiple people before fleeing the scene.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 10:46 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 12:33 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference that two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries.

He says three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins.

They said he might be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate number PFY-6260.

