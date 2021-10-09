Clear

Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal

Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 11:19 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

Defending national champion Alabama had scored 21 straight points - capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams - to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go. Texas A&M tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left.

Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent. Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive.

