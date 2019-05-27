Tevin Mack withdraws name from NBA Draft

Tevin Mack’s flirtation with the NBA is over.
The Alabama guard/forward has withdrawn his name from the draft, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. The deadline to pull out from consideration is 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Mack recently graduated and will be classified a senior this fall. Mack arrived in Tuscaloosa after transferring from Texas. In his first season with the Tide, he averaged nine points per game.
