Clear

Tevin Mack withdraws name from NBA Draft

Alabama Guard/Forward will be classified as a Senior in the fall.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Tevin Mack’s flirtation with the NBA is over.

The Alabama guard/forward has withdrawn his name from the draft, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. The deadline to pull out from consideration is 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Mack recently graduated and will be classified a senior this fall. Mack arrived in Tuscaloosa after transferring from Texas. In his first season with the Tide, he averaged nine points per game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events