Testimony reveals new information about Morgan County mass murder

Two people charged with killing seven people in Morgan County are in court Friday morning.

The preliminary hearings for John Legg and Rick Rogers started at 9 a.m. on Friday. They are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs on June 4. They were arrested during a traffic stop in Marion County, Oregon on June 22 and were extradited to the Morgan County Jail.

In the courtroom on Friday, we learned an FBI agent in the case testified that Rogers admitted to deputies that he and Legg committed the murders.

According to testimony, the 7 Deadly Sins was a motorcycle club the suspects and some of the victims started, seven rounds were shot into each victim and two of the victims who were not original targets were shot anyway because the accused didn't want witnesses.

