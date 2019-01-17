Clear

Testimony: Man shot by Alabama police held gun over victim

Emantic Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr.

A state police investigator testified that surveillance video shows Bradford standing with a gun after a man was shot and wounded at a mall near Birmingham on Thanksgiving night.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Testimony shows that a man who was fatally shot by police who mistook him for a suspect in an Alabama shopping mall last year was standing over a shooting victim with a gun moments before he was killed.

Details of the video surrounding the police shooting of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. came out Thursday during a hearing for a man charged in the gunfire that preceded the killing.


Erron Brown

Police subsequently shot and killed Bradford, whose death sparked days of protests.

A judge ruled there's enough evidence for grand jurors to consider indicting Erron Brown, the man jailed on an attempted murder charge in the initial shooting.

