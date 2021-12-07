Clear

Test feeding plan in works for starving Florida manatees

Conservationists said this is not usually done with any wild animal, but the situation has become such an emergency that it has to be considered.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Normally, giving food to wild animals is considered off limits. But now a dire situation in Florida with more than 1,000 manatees dying from starvation is leading officials to consider an unprecedented test feeding plan.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state environmental officials intend to unveil a limited proposal this week to feed the beloved marine mammals lettuce and other greens.

Their plan is to do so at one location along Florida's Atlantic coast to test how it works. Conservationists said this is not usually done with any wild animal, but the situation has become such an emergency that it has to be considered.

