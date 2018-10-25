Tesla tanks on Consumer Reports reliability study

The much-discussed Tesla brand ranked in the bottom three car makers in Consumer Reports newest reliability study, Autoblog reported. The only two brands to rank lower are Cadillac and Volvo. Consumer Reports puts together the annual list based on feedback for 500,000 cars. Tesla, the electric car applauded for all sorts of new technology, slid on the list because of mechanical issues. The ranking is drop of six places for the company compared to last year's list. Luxury maker Lexus came in first followed by it corporate parent, Toyota. Mazda was third on the list. The highest-ranked make from an American company is Ford at number 18 out of 29.

Another blow to Tesla came when Consumer Reports dropped the "recommended" status from the Tesla Model S. The "recommended" status is based on predicted reliability. Other models to lose the status are the Honda Odyssey, BMW X3, and soon-to-be-discontinued Ford Fusion.