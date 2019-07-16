Clear

Tennessee's turn at SEC Media Days

Jeremy Pruitt says he is excited to coach this year's team.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:16 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Rainsville native, Jeremy Pruitt, is ready for his second year in charge of Tennessee football. 

The head coach said his team has worked hard and has come together in the off-season. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events