Tennessee's spring game recap

The Vols football team is back on the grid iron for the first Orange & White game under Josh Heupel.

Heupel's fast, up-tempo offense was on full display Saturday as Orange captured an action-filled 42-37 victory over White at the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game in Neyland Stadium.

Offensively, 821 yards and 39 first downs were generated on 99 total plays during the contest. A total of 573 yards came through the air, with 79 points scored between the two squads.

"Today was a great day for Tennessee football," Heupel said. "I'm so appreciative of the fans that came out and were a part of our attendance today. With the uncertainty of the weather, they still showed out in great fashion and brought a lot of energy to the stadium. I know our players and staff appreciated that. To the VFLs that came back, there were so many that came back and were a part of this weekend with our current players. The guys having the opportunity to all get together brought a ton of energy to the program."

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey enjoyed a successful day, engineering four touchdown drives and finishing 12-of-16 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He tossed three scoring strikes for the Orange and another for the White.

Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer finished the day 9-of-15 for 171 yards with one touchdown, while graduate transfer Hendon Hooker rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-14 through the air for 111 yards with a touchdown and the game's lone interception.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jack Jancek led all receivers, racking up 137 yards, including a 73-yard TD strike from Bailey. Redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. snagged three balls for 86 yards and a touchdown, while redshirt junior wide receiver Cedric Tillman had five catches for 67 yards and a score and sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt grabbed four passes for 58 yards.