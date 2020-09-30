Clear
BREAKING NEWS Fayetteville City Schools: Employee at Ralph Askins School tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville High School forfeits football game with multiple team members in quarantine Full Story

Tennessee's medication abortion law blocked by judge

A federal judge has blocked a Tennessee law that required women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure could be reversed.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked a Tennessee law that required women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure could be reversed.

The statute was about to go into effect Wednesday after the GOP-dominant General Assembly advanced a sweeping anti-abortion measure earlier this year. The law included not only the so-called “abortion reversal” provision, but also a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected - about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Both portions of that statute are now blocked from being implemented as these legal cases make their way through court.

Under the Tennessee law, doctors would be required to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway. Medical groups say the claim is not backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure’s safety.

Those who failed to comply with the law would face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Abortion rights advocates argue the law is unconstitutional because it requires doctors to communicate “controversial government-mandated" information that they otherwise would not relay to their patients.

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated a strong or substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their claims that (the law) violates the First Amendment by requiring abortion providers to convey a mandated message that is misleading,” wrote U.S. District Judge William Campbell in his Tuesday night ruling.

However, Campbell held off from weighing on whether the information doctors have to provide to their patients regarding drug-induced abortions was accurate. Instead, he said he would make that determination at the Oct. 13 preliminary injunction hearing when experts could testify.

The state's attorneys have maintained the information is crucial for women who may change their minds halfway through the procedure.

Six states already require doctors to tell women that it may be possible to reverse a medication abortion: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah. In two other states, Oklahoma and North Dakota, these laws are blocked by legal challenges.

A drug-induced abortion, also called a medical abortion, involves taking two drugs. The first - mifepristone - thins the lining of the uterus and loosens the connection between the embryo and the uterine lining. The second - misoprostol - softens and opens the cervix and causes contractions to push out the pregnancy.

A medical abortion reversal involves giving a woman progesterone after the first step of a medical abortion. Progesterone is a hormone that thickens the uterine lining and inhibits contractions.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137564

Reported Deaths: 2399
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19938351
Mobile13507293
Montgomery8866185
Tuscaloosa8837118
Madison798179
Shelby607449
Lee597161
Baldwin560650
Marshall397543
Calhoun355644
Etowah354845
Morgan333428
Houston293921
Elmore271948
DeKalb244321
St. Clair235936
Walker235485
Talladega217830
Limestone214420
Cullman191920
Dallas179826
Franklin179130
Autauga178727
Russell17683
Lauderdale175133
Colbert167726
Blount162115
Escambia161624
Jackson159712
Chilton159530
Covington140727
Dale140344
Coffee13716
Pike121611
Chambers117542
Tallapoosa117185
Clarke110316
Marion97529
Butler91740
Barbour8867
Winston75013
Marengo72620
Pickens67014
Randolph66613
Lowndes65927
Bibb65810
Hale64928
Geneva6444
Lawrence63425
Cherokee61713
Bullock60714
Clay5918
Monroe5908
Washington56012
Crenshaw54332
Perry5426
Conecuh53911
Wilcox53211
Henry5105
Macon48318
Fayette4689
Sumter43719
Cleburne3945
Lamar3822
Choctaw35112
Greene30515
Coosa1743
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 194611

Reported Deaths: 2420
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31097466
Davidson26797311
Hamilton963495
Knox960579
Rutherford945290
Williamson536636
Sumner489598
Wilson356247
Putnam336541
Montgomery313344
Unassigned30444
Madison299265
Out of TN297727
Bradley297217
Sevier266415
Blount256324
Maury242725
Washington235538
Robertson223939
Sullivan223133
Hamblen194828
Tipton184519
Gibson172624
Trousdale16697
Hardeman158426
Wayne15015
Dyer142017
Bedford137317
Dickson128015
Coffee127713
Fayette122719
Cumberland121919
Weakley121620
Anderson121013
Obion120211
Loudon11996
Henderson119125
Carter118028
Greene116946
McMinn116325
Jefferson114414
Lawrence108913
Warren10777
Macon106721
Monroe106618
Hardin105516
Lauderdale100316
Haywood99821
Franklin99410
Lake9252
McNairy92518
Carroll91320
Roane9126
Bledsoe8624
White85510
Rhea85413
Hawkins82720
Cheatham8199
Marshall7815
Overton7706
Cocke75310
Smith74011
Johnson7323
Chester65011
Giles64417
Lincoln6331
Henry6309
Hickman6008
DeKalb57414
Marion5518
Fentress5463
Crockett54419
Decatur5347
Campbell4614
Claiborne4455
Polk40710
Grainger3943
Union3762
Benton3418
Jackson3325
Morgan3213
Grundy3176
Cannon2950
Unicoi2911
Humphreys2673
Sequatchie2441
Clay2355
Houston2343
Meigs2323
Stewart2212
Scott2192
Lewis2081
Moore1831
Van Buren1660
Perry1530
Pickett1262
Hancock1073

Most Popular Stories

Community Events