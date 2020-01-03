Clear
Tennessee's largest county to keep welcoming refugees

The commitment by Harris, a Democrat, follows Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's decision to continue to resettle refugees.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 1:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The mayor of Tennessee's largest county is reaffirming a commitment to welcome refugees.

On Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris held a ceremonial signing of a letter he sent to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month stating the county's desire to keep welcoming refugees from around the world.

Last month, Lee rejected the option offered to states by President Donald Trump's administration to stop refugee resettlement. Trump's order lets local governments decide on refugee resettlement if the state opts in.

