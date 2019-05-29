Tennessee's 2019-20 men's hoops SEC opponents unveiled

The Southeastern Conference released its men's basketball conference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday.

Game dates, tip times and television information won't be announced until late summer.

In addition to its three annual "permanent opponents," Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, Tennessee also will play a home-and-home series with Arkansas and Auburn next season. Those five opponents account for 10 of UT's 18 SEC games.

The Volunteers are set to face eight other league foes one time. Tennessee will host games against Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Vols will travel to face Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri.

Tennessee finished second in last season's SEC race. This coming season, the Vols will play seven games against teams that finished in the league's top five a season ago.

The SEC's 15 NCAA Tournament selections over the last two years are the second-most in the nation.

The Big Orange will be led next season by rising senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner. Both players enter the season on the verge of joining UT's 50-man 1,000-Point Club. They are the team's top returning scorers, as Turner averaged 11.0 points per game, and Bowden averaged 10.6.