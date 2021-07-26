Tennessee woman killed in Lauderdale County crash

A crash in Lauderdale County Monday afternoon killed a Tennessee woman and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Lauderdale County Road 364, about four miles north of Killen.

State Troopers said 81-year-old Patricia Mashburn was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mashburn was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu that was struck by a 2006 Chevy Colorado pickup.

State Troopers said the 20-year-old pickup driver failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign.

Two passengers in Mashburn's car was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.