Tennessee woman faces homicide, assault charges after 2020 wreck in Jackson County

Melissa Carol Merritt

She was indicted last year and arrested Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 4:15 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Tennessee woman has been arrested after being indicted last year on charges related to a fatal wreck in Jackson County.

Melissa Carol Merritt, 65, faces one count of homicide (manslaughter) and one count of first-degree assault. According to the indictment, she was driving under the influence and on the wrong side of the highway when she collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured. The driver’s passenger, 58-year-old Sandra Dee Richardson, also of Tennessee, was killed.

Records show Merritt was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury in September 2020, but she wasn’t arrested until Wednesday. She was released Thursday on $30,000 bond.

