Tennessee woman dies in Madison County crash

A Tennessee woman died in a two-car crash in Madison County on Friday night.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers, Summer Walden, 40, was killed when the 1999 Nissan Maxima she was riding in hit a 2002 Ford Mustang.
Troopers said Walden was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. The two cars collided about ten miles north of Huntsville on Butler Road.
Both the driver of the Nissan as well as a second passenger were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Troopers said the driver of the Ford was not injured.
As of Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection to the crash, which is still under investigation.
