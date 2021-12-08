Tennessee woman caught with meth, stolen mail in Limestone County

A Tennessee woman suspected of stealing mail threw a meth pipe at deputies and pulled down her pants to pee in front of them before her arrest, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said deputies responded Dec. 4 to a report of a white female in a black Dodge truck who was stealing mail near the intersection of Parker Road and U.S. 72. When deputies spotted the truck, the driver tried to hide by turning off the vehicle’s lights and pulling into a driveway, police said.



The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Kathryn Mareen Davis of Five Points, Tennessee, was caught with stolen mail, checks, credit cards and bank account information, some of which is pictured here, on Dec. 4, 2021. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Kathryn Mareen Davis of Five Points, Tennessee, was caught with stolen mail, checks, credit cards and bank account information, some of which is pictured here, on Dec. 4, 2021.

Deputies blocked the driveway, and the driver, later identified as Kathryn Mareen Davis of Five Points, Tennessee, got out of her vehicle. LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said it was at this point that Davis refused to follow deputies’ orders and instead pulled her pants down to pee in front of them.

“Upon pulling her pants up, the deputies attempted to place Davis in custody, and she began to fight them,” Williamson said. “Davis threw a glass meth pipe and continued to fight the deputies.”

Davis was eventually arrested, and a search of her pockets and vehicle turned up stolen mail, methamphetamine, more than 100 stolen checks, stolen credit cards and bank account information “for many victims,” Williamson said.

Investigators also learned where additional stolen mail could be found. Williamson said the crimes appear to affect residents in the area of Parker Road, Ripley Road, New Cut Road, Quinn Road, Seven Mile Post Road, Nicole Way and Matthew Way.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said he’s grateful for the victim who spotted Davis in the truck and reported it. He also thanked the deputies who responded to the call, saying their actions “likely prevented countless financial crimes and thousands of dollars in loss to our community.”

Davis has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, public lewdness, resisting arrest and trafficking in stolen identities. She remained Wednesday in the Limestone County Detention Center with bond set at $9,000.