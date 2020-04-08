Clear
Tennessee unsure how soon new unemployment benefits coming

Unemployed Tennesseans waiting to receive an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the federal government will need to wait a bit longer.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Unemployed Tennesseans waiting to receive an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the federal government will need to wait a bit longer.

Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Department spokesman Chris Cannon says the department is having to reprogram its computer system to accommodate the changes from the federal coronavirus relief package. Cannon says programers are working as quickly as possible to make the changes, but he cannot give a date when the work will be completed.

The $600 will be in addition to the state’s usual $275 per week unemployment benefit.

