NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Unemployed Tennesseans waiting to receive an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the federal government will need to wait a bit longer.
Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Department spokesman Chris Cannon says the department is having to reprogram its computer system to accommodate the changes from the federal coronavirus relief package. Cannon says programers are working as quickly as possible to make the changes, but he cannot give a date when the work will be completed.
The $600 will be in addition to the state’s usual $275 per week unemployment benefit.
Related Content
- Tennessee unsure how soon new unemployment benefits coming
- Unemployment benefits offered after weather-related job losses
- Unemployment benefits available for Alabamians impacted by coronavirus
- New guidelines announced for Alabama unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic
- Scientists unsure when Hawaii's Kilauea volcano will quiet
- Madison County residents unsure where to recycle glass
- Alabama unemployment rates rise slightly
- Federal employees furloughed during government shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits
- Gov. Ivey is coming to the Tennessee Valley on Monday
- More solar farms coming to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee