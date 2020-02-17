CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states.
The new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students.
University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
Related Content
- Tennessee university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states, including Alabama
- New tuition plan announced for the University of North Alabama
- Tennessee State University given food safety research grant
- Tennessee rallies to beat Alabama
- 55 Tennessee state parks to offer free guided hiking events
- Amazon expands Whole Foods discounts to 10 states
- Nutella discount sparks chaos in French supermarkets
- Community college tuition in Alabama to increase in fall
- UNA approves banded tuition rate