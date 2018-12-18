NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials are halting most highway construction over the holidays.
The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that temporary lane closures won't be allowed for construction on Tennessee interstates and state highways beginning at 12 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Department commissioner John Schroer says more than 2 million drivers are expected to travel Tennessee's roadways over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, so keeping traffic moving and getting drivers where they are going is the department's top priority.
A few long-term closures will remain in place for safety. Workers may still be on-site in certain construction zones.
Related Content
- Tennessee to halt most highway construction during holidays
- I-65 wreck grinds traffic to holiday halt
- Tennessee inmate asks US Supreme Court to halt execution
- Construction at Mazda-Toyota plant halted over fish preservation concerns
- Critically endangered fish halts Mazda Toyota plant construction
- Tennessee man arrested, charged with making holiday threat
- Inmate endured 'torture' before execution halted
- Manhunt underway in Tennessee
- Tennessee Riverkeeper joins effort to sue Mazda Toyota over fish at construction site
- Old Highway 20 bridge in Limestone County will see construction in 2018