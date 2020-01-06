Clear
Tennessee targets chronic wasting disease with $1M carcass incinerator

The incinerator will reach temperatures necessary to kill the disease, which attacks the nervous system of deer, elk and moose, eventually killing them.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee wildlife officials say they are building a $1 million deer carcass incinerator at a landfill to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission says it approved the budget expansion for the project during its December meeting.

Fayette County will maintain and operate the incinerator at the local landfill. Processors and hunters can use the incinerator to dispose of deer from high-risk counties and counties that have tested positive for the disease in southwest Tennessee.

