Tennessee smokes Trash Pandas with 6-run inning

The Trash Pandas struggled again at the plate as they fell to the Smokies 7-2 on Wednesday.

Rocket City tallied only six hits, including a two-run home run from Ibandel Isabel, as Tennessee handed them their fourth loss in five games.

Chris Rodriguez made his second start for Rocket City Wednesday. The former Angels’ reliever had a decent outing, allowing just two hits and striking out three in 2.2 innings as an opener.

Aaron Hernandez came on to finish the job and was cruising until the sixth inning when the Smokies got really hot. First, it was Jared Young teeing off on a double to deep center that brought two home.

Already up four a few batters later, Christopher Morel doubled to left field to bring home the fifth and sixth Tennessee runs of the inning.

Isabel’s ninth home run of the year was Rocket City’s only response in the 7-2 loss.