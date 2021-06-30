Clear

Tennessee smokes Trash Pandas with 6-run inning

The Trash Pandas have lost four of their last five games.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 10:55 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 10:55 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Trash Pandas struggled again at the plate as they fell to the Smokies 7-2 on Wednesday.

Rocket City tallied only six hits, including a two-run home run from Ibandel Isabel, as Tennessee handed them their fourth loss in five games.

Chris Rodriguez made his second start for Rocket City Wednesday. The former Angels’ reliever had a decent outing, allowing just two hits and striking out three in 2.2 innings as an opener.

Aaron Hernandez came on to finish the job and was cruising until the sixth inning when the Smokies got really hot. First, it was Jared Young teeing off on a double to deep center that brought two home.

Already up four a few batters later, Christopher Morel doubled to left field to bring home the fifth and sixth Tennessee runs of the inning.

Isabel’s ninth home run of the year was Rocket City’s only response in the 7-2 loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events