Tennessee sending telecommunication support to Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials have announced that the state has deployed two teams of 911 emergency response personnel to Alabama to support local responders managing the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Patrick Sheehan, director of Tennessee’s Emergency Management Agency, on Thursday said he was proud of the Tennesseans who are helping communities in need in Alabama.

According to the release, 12 members representing Bradley and Hamilton counties and Tennessee Highway Patrol will be in Alabama for nine days to provide telecommunications support.

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane.