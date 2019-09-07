Clear

Tennessee reports 6 cases of Vaping sickness

Doctors are seeing most of the cases among young people.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Health officials in Tennessee are reporting six cases of suspected respiratory disease among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping devices.

State epidemiologist Tim Jones said in a statement Friday that Tennessee health care providers are reporting any patients treated for severe respiratory symptoms who have reported vaping in the weeks before they became ill.

Tennessee's health department says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a cluster of severe pulmonary disease among people who use e-cigarettes or vaping products. Officials say 215 cases have been reported in 25 states.

Patients have shown symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and chest pain. Other symptoms may include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Most cases are seen among adolescents and young adults.

