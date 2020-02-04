Tennessee rallies to beat Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.
Related Content
- Top-ranked Tennessee rallies, beats Vanderbilt 88-83 in OT
- Tennessee blows 25-point lead, beats Iowa 83-77 in OT
- No more perfect NCAA Tournament brackets after Purdue beats Tennessee
- Auburn beats Tennessee, advances in SEC Baseball tourney
- Sexton, Petty rally Alabama past Mercer 80-79
- Alabama A&M rallies past Jackson State
- Former Alabama corrections supervisor indicted in beating
- Alabama beats Mississippi State, next up Kentucky
- Buoyed by Alabama win, Democrats eye Tennessee Senate race
- Tennessee, Alabama senators weigh in on Kavanaugh nomination
Scroll for more content...