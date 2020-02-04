Clear
Tennessee rallies to beat Alabama

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.

