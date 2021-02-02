Tennessee pulls offer late on Oxford wide receiver

Signing day is what Oxford's Roc Taylor has dreamed of for years. It's the moment he makes it official with the school of his choice. Well since April, that's been Tennessee for the wide receiver, but the Vols got cold feet on signing-day eve, pulling the senior's scholarship.

Taylor never heard from anyone on the Tennessee staff, his high school coach, Keith Etheredge had to share the news.

Etheredge said it's rare to have a team back out on a player the day before signing day, especially one who's stayed true even through the coaching changes and NCAA violations.

Everything was in place, literally, for Roc to sign Wednesday morning.

"I went to the store got him a Tennessee hat, got him a shirt, got him everything," Etheredge said. "Everything was set up, everything was planned, then we get that call this morning, so, it just threw a wrench in everything."

Other schools have jumped on this opportunity to extend their offers to Roc, as of now he still plans to sign on National Signing Day. Etheredge said he's been telling Roc all day, the Lord has a plan, that's bigger than going to play at Tennessee. Taylor is a three-star, who caught 17 touchdowns in 2020 for the Yellow Jackets.