Tennessee police warn of ‘meth-gators,’ ‘hyped up’ ducks in Alabama created by flushed drugs

Just when you thought talk of the Limestone County attack squirrel legend was over, it’s not.

The Loretto, TN, Police Department on Saturday posted about a drug arrest on its Facebook page.

The department’s post says the suspect tried to flush methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia down the toilet.

He was unsuccessful.

Then comes a warning from police about doing that.

“When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream,” the post says. “Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.

“They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.”

There’s your squirrel joke. (Don’t know what I’m talking about? Click here)

The police department doesn’t have its post set to be shared, but here it is in its entirety:

“Early this morning Officers with the Loretto Police Department, with assistance from the Lawrence County Deputies, served a search warrant at 112 First Avenue in Loretto. Once inside the home Officers found Andy Perry attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia. He was unsuccessful. Perry was arrested for Possession of Schedule II (Meth) for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Evidence. 12 grams of Methamphetamine, 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth, and several items of paraphernalia were seized. Perry is being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.

Also, if you have any info on drugs use and abuse in our community contact us on here or at city hall and we will see what we can do!

Edit/addition: We feel the need to mention that “drugs” also includes prescription pills. These medications can be disposed of at City Hall in a designated disposal container in the lobby.”