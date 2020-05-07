Tennessee parks holding virtual 5K race to benefit honeybees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee State Parks is organizing a virtual 5K race this month that will coincide with World Bee Day and benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project.
According to a news release from the parks, the virtual race can be run - or walked - from any location. Participants run at their own pace and time themselves.
The race takes place May 17-23. Registration is $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tennessee State Park Honey Project, which helps establish honeybee hives in parks across Tennessee.
Participants will receive a bib by email. A finisher’s medal and certificate will be sent by mail.
