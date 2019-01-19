Clear
Tennessee officially has new governor

Bill Lee took the oath of office today

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Associated Press - Bill Lee has been sworn in as Tennessee's governor.

Lee, a Republican, took the oath of office Saturday at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium. Lee's team was forced to move the event indoors after weather forecasts warned of severe rain and thunderstorms.

The ceremony had been planned outdoors on the adjoining Legislative Plaza, where inaugurations have historically been held.

Governor Lee is participating in a number of events this weekend as he replaces term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam. Lee, a Franklin-based businessman defeated former Democratic Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in November.

