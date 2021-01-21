Tennessee names new Director of Athletics

University of Tennessee President, Randy Boyd, made a bold statement Thursday after hiring Danny White.

"The greatest decade in UT Athletics begins now," Boyd proclaimed.

White comes to Knoxville from UCF where he served as their AD since 2015.

"Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders. He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for," Chancellor Plowman said. "We undertook this search with urgency and found strong interest from a robust candidate pool, enabling us to act quickly and with great confidence. I'm proud to say we found our leader, and I'd like to thank President Boyd, our trustees, and our staff for their support and hard work."

Commenting on his appointment, White said, "I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base. Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach. But I want all Vols to know that I am deeply committed to excellence in all of our athletic programs."