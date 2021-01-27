Tennessee names Josh Heupel as next head football coach

Josh Heupel is now the next head football coach at Tennessee.

Heupel is a former Oklahoma quarterback and head football coach at the University of Central Florida. He will be formally introduced in a news conference at 11:05 on Wednesday.

"We looked at a number of potential candidates," said Director of Athletics Danny White. "Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."

Heupel became head coach at UCF in 2018 and was named the 2018 First Year Coach of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America.

"I am thrilled to be coming to Tennessee," Heupel said. "I understand that Volunteer fans are hungry for a return to the top that they so richly deserve, and it is my goal and commitment to bring a championship back to Rocky Top."