Tennessee man named Alabama fiddle champion

Justin Branum of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was recently crowned “Alabama State Fiddle Champion” at the 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention held at Athens State University.

Branum won the title by winning a “fiddle off” in which the top fiddlers from the junior, intermediate and senior divisions compete against one another for the Convention’s top prize. Tyler Andal of Nashville, Tennessee, finished runner-up.

The Convention contributes to Athens State by funding student scholarships and university projects. First held in the 1960s, the event is a way for fiddlers and fans alike to gather in Limestone County for live music and competition.

Local winners from this year’s event, held Sept. 30–Oct. 2, include:

• Harmonica — Micah McCreary of Woodville, first place; Tom Fant of Arab, third place;

• Bluegrass banjo — Weston Stewart of Anderson, second place;

• Dobro — Steven Smiley of Harvest, first place; Mason Martin of Collinsville, third place; Michael Williams of Joppa, fourth place;

• Dulcimer — Jan Hammond of Athens, second place; Al Maiorano of Madison, fourth place; Jerry Todd of Athens, fifth place;

• Old-time singing — Daniel Simpson of Athens, first place; Lance Pitts and Steven Smiley of Athens, third place;

• Beginning fiddler (10 years old and younger) — Jake Atherton of Anderson, third place; Gabriel Polk of Harvest, fifth place;

• Apprentice fiddler (11–15 years old) — Ty McMeans of Athens, third place;

• Junior fiddler (16–34 years old) — Nicole Tressler of Madison, third place;

• Beginner musician (12 years old and younger) — Stephen Elwood of Madison, second place; Ty McMeans of Athens, third place;

• Guitar (finger picking) — Josh Taylor of Madison, second place;

• Bluegrass Band — The Fransiscos of Fort Payne, first place; and

• Buck dancing — Brianne Hargrove of Athens, first place.